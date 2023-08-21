Mario’s Voice Actor, Charles Martinet, Steps Away from Role After 30 Years

Nintendo’s iconic character, Mario, will soon say goodbye to his longtime voice actor, Charles Martinet. After nearly three decades of bringing the beloved plumber to life, Martinet is stepping away from the role. However, he will continue to serve as a Mario ambassador and spread the joy of the character at international events.

Martinet’s portrayal of Mario has become legendary, with his distinctive accent and falsetto voice becoming synonymous with the character. From the groundbreaking “Super Mario 64” in 1996 to the popular “Mario Kart Wii” in 2008 and the recent “Mario Party Superstars,” Martinet has voiced Mario in numerous iconic games.

Nintendo has not yet announced a potential replacement for Martinet. However, the company has expressed gratitude for his contributions and plans to celebrate him with a special video message featuring Shigeru Miyamoto, the executive and Mario designer.

Martinet himself has expressed his gratitude to fans for their support throughout the years. In a post on social media, he announced his new adventure and thanked his fans, declaring them all as number one in his heart.

Martinet’s journey as Mario began when he “crashed” an audition held by Nintendo in the early ’90s. He impressed the casting director with his improvised performance as an Italian plumber from Brooklyn named Mario. This led to him voicing Mario in the 1994 game “Mario Teaches Typing.” However, it was with the release of “Super Mario 64” in 1996 that Martinet truly captured the hearts of Mario fans worldwide.

In addition to Mario, Martinet has also provided the voices for other Mushroom Kingdom characters like Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, and the baby versions of the plumber brothers.

Martinet’s love for the character is evident in his performance and his desire to embody Mario’s joy, happiness, fun, and courage. He holds the world record for most video game voiceover performances as the same character, and he hopes that Mario will continue to exist even after he is gone.

While Martinet didn’t voice Mario in the live-action “Super Mario Bros. Movie,” he did play other roles in the film, including a supporter named Giuseppe and the father of Mario and Luigi. Though he may be stepping away from the role, Martinet’s contribution to the Mario franchise will always be cherished.