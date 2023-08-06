The Impressive Visuals of the Original Tomb Raider with RTX Remix Path Tracing

The original Tomb Raider game may have dated visuals, but it still manages to impress with the implementation of RTX Remix path tracing. A recently posted video on YouTube by Dominus Aurate showcases how the first entry in the popular series looks with this technology. Although the textures in the game may appear old, path tracing greatly enhances the overall atmosphere, making us eagerly anticipate a modern remake.

Following the release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Tomb Raider Reloaded, the franchise seemed to take a backseat for a while. However, Crystal Dynamics, the developer of the series, is currently hard at work on a new installment that will be powered by Unreal Engine 5. This upcoming game will feature a confident Lara Croft in a world that encourages exploration and creative pathfinding. Furthermore, it will mark the beginning of an interconnected universe, as Amazon has plans to connect the game with new film and television projects, creating a larger narrative universe for fans to explore.

