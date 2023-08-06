Tomb Raider’s Early 3D Graphics Showcased with Path Tracing

The original Tomb Raider game, despite its age, can still be visually stunning with the use of path tracing. A recent video demonstrated how the first game in the popular series looked with RTX Remix path tracing, enhancing its atmosphere and rekindling fans’ desires for a modern remake.

Crystal Dynamics, the developer of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Tomb Raider Reloaded, is already working on a new installment in the series. This upcoming game, powered by Unreal Engine 5, will feature a confident Lara Croft in an environment that fosters exploration and creative pathfinding. It will also mark the beginning of a new interconnected universe for the series, as Amazon plans to connect the game with new film and television projects.

Although the release date for the new game is still unknown, fans are eagerly waiting for more information. In the meantime, those interested in the latest main entry in the series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, can find more details in Alessio’s review.