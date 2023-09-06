PAS Domains: Exploring Their Origin and Functions

Signal transduction and perception play crucial roles in regulating biological activities and allow organisms to adapt to changing environments. The Pert-Arnt-Sim (PAS) domains are sensors commonly found across various receptors in bacteria, eukaryotes, and archaea. However, their functional diversity and distribution across the tree of life have yet to be fully characterized.

In a recent study published in Science Advances, a team of scientists led by Jiawei Xing from the Ohio State University used sequence conservation and structural information to propose specific functions for nearly three million PAS domains. The study revealed the bacterial origin of these domains and their subsequent horizontal transfer to archaea and eukaryotes. Interestingly, the similarities between human and bacterial PAS domains provide a unique opportunity for drug design.

Signal transduction pathways in cells detect various signals such as nutrients, hormones, oxygen, and redox potential. Receptor proteins with dedicated sensor domains, including PAS domains, play a crucial role in recognizing and transmitting these signals. While most sensor domains are extracytoplasmic, PAS domains are predominantly cytoplasmic. They are found in transcription factors, protein kinases, and enzymes that regulate different cellular functions.

Xing et al. conducted a comparative genomic analysis of PAS domains across bacteria, archaea, and eukaryotes. The study demonstrated that PAS domains originated in bacteria and later transferred to eukaryotes through independent gene transfer events. The researchers found that human PAS domains share a close relationship with those in bacteria, making them valuable models for studying signal specificity and potential targets for cancer therapy.

This research sheds light on the functional diversity of PAS domains and their distribution in different organisms. The findings provide a foundation for further studies on the functions of PAS domains and their potential in drug development. By understanding the origin and functions of these domains, scientists can explore new avenues for therapeutic interventions and gain insights into protein families with versatile functions.

Source: Science Advances, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adi4517