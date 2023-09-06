OPPO A78 4G Gets Price Reduction in Malaysia

OPPO Malaysia has recently announced a price reduction for the OPPO A78 4G, offering consumers a more affordable option for a feature-packed smartphone.

The OPPO A78 4G, which was initially priced at RM999, is now available at a reduced price of RM899. This price cut is effective immediately, allowing customers to take advantage of the new pricing.

The smartphone boasts an impressive set of specifications that make it an attractive choice for tech enthusiasts. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery featuring 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick recharging.

The device also features a 6.4-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, providing a vibrant and smooth visual experience. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, users have ample space for their apps, files, and media. Additionally, a microSD card slot is available, allowing for further expansion of storage up to 1TB.

The OPPO A78 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset and runs on ColorOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13. It offers a 50MP primary camera for capturing high-quality photos and an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

The smartphone is available in two stylish colors, Aqua Green and Mist Black, catering to different aesthetic preferences. Customers can visit various authorized retailers, including My OPPO Space, OPPO Brand Store, and other selected partners, to purchase the OPPO A78 4G at the reduced price.

Sources:

– OPPO Malaysia

– Own knowledge