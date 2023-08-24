The Blue Moon of August 2023: A Rare Celestial Event

The eagerly awaited Blue Moon of August 2023 will grace the night sky in just one week, offering skywatchers an extraordinary sight of another supermoon. On the night of August 30, the Blue Moon will rise in the east shortly after sunset, appearing as the brightest and largest moon of the year.

What makes this Blue Moon particularly special is that it is not only a full moon but also the third full moon in a season that has four full moons, making it a rare occurrence known as a Blue Moon. Additionally, this Blue Moon will coincide with perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth, earning it the title of a supermoon. Although the size difference may only be about 7% larger than a regular full moon, it will still be a spectacular sight to behold.

Accompanying the Blue Moon in the night sky will be Saturn, the ringed gas giant. Saturn will be particularly bright as it will be just a few days past the opposition, the point at which it lies directly opposite the sun as seen from Earth. In New York City, Saturn will be located in the constellation Aquarius, above and to the right of the moon. In the Southern Hemisphere, it will appear below the moon.

Blue Moons, occurring once every two to three years, are relatively frequent astronomical events. The last Blue Moon graced the sky in August 2021, and the next is expected in August 2024. Sky enthusiasts eager to witness this rare event can prepare by acquiring binoculars or telescopes to enhance their viewing experience.

Source: Space.com