The OnePlus Open: Brand’s First Foldable Smartphone

The OnePlus Open is set to be the brand’s inaugural foldable smartphone. Earlier leaked renders hinted at its existence back in June, and now the company has confirmed its name. However, there are rumors that the release of the device has been postponed to make significant changes, particularly pertaining to the screen manufacturer.

New leaked renders have recently emerged, allegedly depicting visuals from a pre-production unit. A comparison with previous renders reveals notable discrepancies in the phone’s aspect ratio when closed. In fact, the new renders bear a closer resemblance to the Oppo Find N2 than the earlier ones.

Furthermore, the leaked images suggest that the OnePlus Open will be smaller than initially anticipated. The circular camera island on the back appears to occupy more space. Nonetheless, reports indicate that it will still be larger than the Find N2.

Apart from changes in size and aspect ratio, other modifications have been made as well. The speakers have been rearranged to enhance audio quality, and adjustments have been made to the frame. The selfie camera, previously located in the top left corner of the inner display, has been shifted to the top right. On the rear, the Hasselblad logo has been simplified to just an “H” and positioned above a sensor that could either be ToF or LiDAR.

Rumored specifications include a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch outer display, both with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The OnePlus Open is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The main and ultrawide cameras are likely to feature 48 MP sensors, while the telephoto lens may support a 64 MP sensor. The device is rumored to house a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.