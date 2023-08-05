The Latest Update for the Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) has recently received its first update in mid-July, featuring significant camera-related improvements. Not long after, the company has rolled out another update called Nothing OS 2.0.2 with a focus on enhancing the camera capabilities.

Users can now expect better photo clarity in the 50 MP mode, along with improvements in stability and contrast when recording videos. Low-light photo quality has been upgraded, accompanied by improved bokeh effect, optimized clarity for faces in Portrait Mode, and faster HDR processing speed.

Not only the main camera, but the selfie camera has also been enhanced. There are improvements in photo clarity, particularly in low-light conditions, as well as faster HDR processing.

Apart from camera enhancements, the update brings several new features. It includes the ability to shut down apps when the phone reaches its temperature limit, a refined visual display when the phone is off due to low battery, and new icons for Nothing audio products in volume control.

Moreover, the update incorporates the July 2023 security patches, introduces new haptic feedback strength for typing, enhances touchscreen responsiveness, and improves network reliability for various global carriers. Games played in HDR will also experience enhanced performance, and overall system stability has been improved.

Additionally, several issues have been addressed in this update. Problems related to Dirac Audio, Google Wallet, Bluetooth Quick Settings, and the unresponsive ‘double tap to wake’ functionality have been fixed.

To get the update, simply navigate to Settings > System > System Update on your Nothing Phone (2).