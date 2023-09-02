Solar Storm Expected to Light Up the Night Sky with Aurora Borealis

An immense coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the Sun on Wednesday, which could potentially light up the night sky with beautiful auroras. This phenomenon was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which observed a ‘canyon of fire’ being torn open on the Sun’s surface. The bright lines in the captured image signify the expanding boundaries of this fiery canyon.

This activity is not unprecedented, as space weather scientists have observed similar events in the past. It occurs when a large arc of solar material, referred to as a prominence or filament, breaks away from the Sun’s surface and transforms into a coronal mass ejection. As the filament separates, it disrupts the Sun’s magnetic field, resulting in the creation of hot walls of solar plasma that can stretch tens of thousands of kilometers high and hundreds of thousands of kilometers long. These walls expand away from each other, forming the breathtaking ‘canyon of fire’ phenomenon.

The NASA/ESA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) satellite confirmed the filament eruption, as it detected the coronal mass ejection moving away from the Sun. Based on the observations by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, this solar storm is predicted to pass by Earth on Saturday. Consequently, a minor (G1) geomagnetic storm is expected during the overnight period from Saturday to Sunday morning.

During a geomagnetic storm, charged particles from the Sun interact with the Earth’s magnetosphere, creating beautiful light displays known as the aurora borealis (or northern lights) in the northern hemisphere. Therefore, on Saturday night, people should keep their eyes on the northern sky for a chance to witness this stunning natural phenomenon.

