The Nissan Sentra: Upcoming Updates for the 2024 Model Year

The Nissan Sentra is set to make a comeback for the 2024 model year with some noticeable improvements. The fifth-generation Sentra will feature a redesigned grille, headlights, front air intakes, and new wheel designs. These changes will give the sedan a more refined and modern look.

Under the hood, the Sentra will retain its 149-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission. However, a new start-stop function has been added, which is expected to contribute to a slight improvement in fuel economy during city driving. Additionally, Nissan is enhancing the safety features of the Sentra by including more standard active-safety technology across all trim levels.

Compared to its sibling, the Nissan Versa, the Sentra offers slightly more space and is positioned as a more affordable option. While the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla often steal the spotlight in the compact sedan segment, the Sentra aims to attract those looking for a reliable and economical choice.

Toyota’s Plans for Solid-State Batteries

Toyota has announced its plans to develop and produce solid-state batteries within the next four to five years. These batteries are expected to revolutionize electric vehicles by offering lighter weight, faster charging, and longer range. Toyota claims that the solid-state batteries will provide an impressive range of up to 1,440 kilometers, addressing one of the key concerns of electric vehicle adoption: range anxiety. Additionally, the automaker aims to enhance their existing lithium-ion batteries to achieve ranges exceeding 950 kilometers by 2026.

Rolls-Royce’s First Electric Vehicle: the Spectre

Rolls-Royce is gearing up to launch its first-ever electric vehicle, the Spectre, in 2024. The Spectre will utilize the same platform as the Phantom sedan and Cullinan utility vehicle. With front and rear electric motors and a battery pack positioned beneath the passenger compartment, the Spectre will deliver an impressive 577 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Specific details about the Spectre’s range and charging times are yet to be disclosed.

Extreme Heat Affects Electric Vehicle Range

A study conducted by Seattle-based company Recurrent reveals that extreme heat can significantly reduce the range of electric vehicles (EVs). The research found that range loss can reach up to 31% when temperatures exceed 100°F (37°C). On the other hand, EVs experienced a 5% range reduction at 90°F (32°C) and a 2.8% reduction at 80°F (26°C). Tesla vehicles showed less impact from high temperatures due to their implementation of heat pumps for cooling, which are more efficient than standard air conditioning systems.

Cadillac’s Upcoming Electric Offering: Escalade IQ

Cadillac will unveil its third electric vehicle, the Escalade IQ, on August 9, 2022, in New York City. The Escalade IQ’s unique front end and headlights have been showcased, and it is expected to feature 24-inch wheels and a wide-format curved panel that combines driver’s information and infotainment screens in the interior. The Escalade IQ will likely utilize GM’s Ultium platform, motors, and batteries, and a range of approximately 400 miles (640 kilometers) is anticipated.

Ford Returns to Dakar Rally in 2024

Ford is set to make a comeback at the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. The automaker will enter a specially prepared Ranger pickup equipped with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine. This participation will allow Ford to showcase its off-road capabilities and high-performance vehicles.

Toyota’s Upcoming Electric Sports Car

Toyota’s CEO, Akio Toyoda, has revealed plans for an electric sports car expected to launch in 2025. The vehicle will utilize the same platform as the electric Toyota bZ4X hatchback and is expected to deliver around 500 horsepower. Notably, Toyoda mentioned that the car will feature a manual transmission and simulated engine sounds to replicate the experience of driving a gasoline-powered sports car. This sports car aims to strike a balance between eco-friendliness and driving pleasure, demonstrating Toyota’s commitment to electrification while preserving the excitement of traditional performance vehicles.