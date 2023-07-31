CityLife

The 2024 Nissan Sentra: A Refreshed and Improved Model

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
The fifth-generation Nissan Sentra has made a comeback for the 2024 model year, bringing notable improvements. With a redesigned grille, headlights, front air intakes, and new wheel designs, the Sentra now boasts a more modern and sleek appearance. The interior has also undergone minor revisions, further enhancing the overall look and feel of the car.

One of the key highlights of the 2024 Sentra is its affordability. It provides a more budget-friendly option compared to competitors like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. Additionally, the Sentra is slightly larger than its counterpart, the Versa, offering a bit more space and comfort for passengers.

Under the hood, the Sentra retains its 149-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission. However, a new start-stop function has been added, which is expected to improve fuel economy, especially in city driving conditions.

In terms of safety, Nissan has enhanced the standard safety features across all trim levels. The Sentra now includes more advanced active-safety technology from its Safety Shield 360 package, providing drivers with added peace of mind on the road.

Overall, the 2024 Nissan Sentra is a solid choice for those in search of a reliable, affordable, and stylish compact sedan. With its refreshed design, updated interior, and improved safety features, it offers a compelling option in the market.

