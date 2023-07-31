Nissan Unveils 2024 Sentra with Updates to Design and Safety Features

Nissan has introduced the fifth-generation Nissan Sentra for the 2024 model year. The 2024 Sentra boasts several updates to its exterior and interior design. It features a redesigned grille, headlights, front air intakes, and new wheel designs. The interior has also received minor revisions.

Under the hood, the Sentra retains its 149-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission. However, Nissan has added a new start-stop function, which is expected to slightly improve fuel economy in city driving. Additionally, more standard active-safety technology from its Safety Shield 360 package has been added to all trim levels.

Compared to its counterpart, the Versa, the Sentra is slightly larger. While both the Sentra and Versa are relatively affordable sedans, they often go unnoticed compared to popular models like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.

Toyota Plans to Produce Solid-State Batteries with Impressive Range

Toyota has announced plans to start producing solid-state batteries within the next four to five years. These batteries are expected to be lighter, cheaper to produce, charge more quickly, and provide an impressive range of up to 1,440 kilometers. This development is seen as a significant leap forward in electric vehicle technology and addresses the range anxiety that often deters potential EV buyers.

Rolls-Royce Nears Launch of First Electric Vehicle, the Spectre

Rolls-Royce is in the final testing stage of its first electric vehicle, the Spectre, set to launch in 2024. Built upon the same platform as the Phantom sedan and Cullinan utility vehicle, the Spectre utilizes front and rear electric motors and a battery pack situated beneath the passenger compartment. It delivers an impressive 577 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The Spectre can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.4 seconds and features an adaptive suspension and four-wheel steering. Rolls-Royce plans to electrify its entire lineup by 2030.

Extreme Heat Can Impact Electric Vehicle Range

According to Seattle-based EV battery and range analytics company, Recurrent, extreme heat can significantly impact electric vehicle range. Temperatures above 100°F (37°C) can cause range reductions of up to 31%, while range loss is relatively lower in colder temperatures. Tesla vehicles experienced less range reduction in high temperatures due to their efficient heat pump system for cooling the passenger compartment.

Cadillac to Unveil the Escalade IQ Electric Vehicle

Cadillac will unveil its third electric vehicle, the Escalade IQ, in New York City on August 9. While details about the vehicle are limited, it is expected to feature a distinctive front end, headlights, and a wide-format curved panel in the interior with driver’s info and infotainment screens. The Escalade IQ is anticipated to use GM’s Ultium platform and batteries, offering a maximum range of approximately 400 miles (640 kilometers).

In other news, Ford has announced its participation in the 2024 Dakar rally with a specially prepared Ranger pickup equipped with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine. This will be Ford’s return to the Dakar rally since 2014.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda has revealed plans for an electric sports car expected in 2025. This two-seater vehicle will utilize the same platform as the Toyota bZ4X hatchback and is expected to produce around 500 horsepower. The car will also feature a manual transmission and artificial engine sounds to emulate a gasoline-powered sports car.