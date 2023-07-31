Nissan Sentra Gets Refreshed Look for 2024

Nissan has unveiled the fifth-generation Nissan Sentra for the 2024 model year, showcasing a refreshed appearance. The latest updates include a redesigned grille, headlights, front air intakes, and new wheel designs. Minor revisions have also been made to the interior of the vehicle.

Under the hood, the Sentra retains its 149-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and continuously variable transmission. With the addition of a new start-stop function, fuel economy for city driving is expected to improve slightly. Nissan is also including more standard active-safety technology in all trim levels, such as its Safety Shield 360 package.

Compared to the Versa, the Sentra is slightly larger in size. Both affordable sedans often go unnoticed in the market while models like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla take the spotlight.

Toyota’s Solid-State Batteries Set to Revolutionize Electric Vehicles

Toyota has announced plans to begin production of solid-state batteries within the next four to five years. These batteries are expected to be a game-changer in the electric vehicle industry for their lighter weight, lower production cost, faster charging times, and a range of up to 1,440 kilometers. Toyota aims to address range anxiety, a major obstacle to electric vehicle adoption.

In addition to solid-state batteries, Toyota is also working on improving its existing lithium-ion batteries to achieve ranges exceeding 950 kilometers by 2026. Although considered slightly behind in electric vehicle development, Toyota has excelled in hybrid technology.

Rolls-Royce to Launch its First Electric Vehicle in 2024

Luxury automaker Rolls-Royce is gearing up to introduce its first electric vehicle, the Spectre coupe, for the 2024 model year. Based on the same platform as the Phantom sedan and Cullinan utility vehicle, the Spectre showcases a powerful combination of front and rear electric motors, delivering 577 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Despite its substantial weight, the Spectre can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, displaying impressive performance.

Rolls-Royce plans to transition its entire lineup to electric propulsion by 2030, though specific details about the range and charging times of the Spectre are yet to be disclosed.

Study Shows Extreme Heat Affects Electric Vehicle Range

A study conducted by Seattle-based EV battery and range analytics company, Recurrent, has revealed that extreme heat can significantly impact the range of electric vehicles. Temperatures above 100°F (37°C) can result in a range loss of up to 31%, varying depending on the vehicle. However, the reduction in range is relatively minor in colder temperatures.

Tesla vehicles showed less range impact in high temperatures due to their efficient heat pump systems, which cool the passenger compartment more effectively than standard air conditioning.

Cadillac Prepares to Launch the Escalade IQ

Cadillac is preparing to debut its third electric vehicle, the Escalade IQ, in New York City. Although only the nose and headlights have been revealed so far, it is expected that the Escalade IQ will feature a wide-format curved panel with a combination of driver’s information and infotainment screens. It is likely to utilize GM’s Ultium platform, motors, and batteries, similar to other GM electric vehicles. The Escalade IQ is anticipated to have a range of approximately 400 miles (640 kilometers).

In other news, Ford has announced its intention to participate in the 2024 Dakar rally, making a comeback since 2014. Toyota’s CEO, Akio Toyoda, also revealed plans for an electric sports car set to launch in 2025, utilizing the platform of the electric Toyota bZ4X hatchback and expected to have around 500 horsepower. Toyoda mentioned that the car will incorporate a manual transmission and mimic the revving sounds of a gasoline-powered sports car.