Nissan Sentra Makes a Comeback for the 2024 Model Year

The fifth-generation Nissan Sentra is set to return for the 2024 model year with a refreshed appearance. The sedan will showcase a redesigned grille, headlights, front air intakes, and new wheel designs. Although minor revisions will be made to the interior, the overall layout remains the same.

Under the hood, the Sentra will retain its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering 149 horsepower and paired with a continuously variable transmission. However, a new start-stop function is expected to improve fuel economy in city driving. To enhance safety, Nissan will equip all trim levels with more standard active-safety technology from its Safety Shield 360 package.

Compared to its counterpart, the Nissan Versa, the Sentra is slightly larger. Both sedans are known for their affordability, although they may not receive as much attention as popular models like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.

Toyota Develops Solid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Toyota has announced its plans to produce solid-state batteries within the next four to five years. These batteries are expected to be lighter, cheaper to manufacture, and charge more quickly. Most notably, they are anticipated to provide an impressive range of up to 1,440 kilometers, a significant improvement compared to current lithium-ion batteries.

In the meantime, Toyota aims to enhance its existing lithium-ion batteries to offer ranges exceeding 950 kilometers by 2026.

Rolls-Royce Introduces Its First Electric Vehicle: The Spectre

Rolls-Royce is preparing to unveil its first electric vehicle, the Spectre, for the 2024 model year. Sharing the same platform as the Phantom sedan and Cullinan utility vehicle, the Spectre features front and rear electric motors, along with a battery pack under the passenger compartment. This setup generates an impressive 577 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Despite its heavyweight of 6,500 pounds, the luxury coupe can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Equipped with adaptive suspension and four-wheel steering, the details regarding its range and charging times are yet to be announced. Rolls-Royce plans to transition its entire lineup to electric propulsion by 2030.

Extreme Heat Affects Electric Vehicle Range

According to Recurrent, a Seattle-based company specializing in EV battery and range analytics, extreme heat can reduce the range of electric vehicles by up to 31%. Their testing of thousands of vehicles found that temperature increases above 100°F (37°C) caused significant range loss. On the other hand, the reduction was less severe in colder temperatures, with an average of 5% reduction at 90°F (32°C) and 2.8% at 80°F (26°C). Tesla vehicles were less affected by high temperatures due to their efficient heat pumps for cooling the passenger compartment.

Cadillac Set to Unveil Electric Escalade IQ

Cadillac will soon reveal its third electric vehicle, the Escalade IQ, in New York City on August 9th. Only the unique front-end and headlights of the IQ have been shown so far. Equipped with 24-inch wheels and a wide-format curved panel featuring a combination of a driver’s information display and infotainment screens, the Escalade IQ is expected to utilize GM’s Ultium platform, motors, and batteries. This platform is also used in vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV, Chevrolet Silverado, and GMC Sierra EVs. The Escalade IQ is anticipated to have a range of approximately 400 miles (640 kilometers).

Ford to Compete in 2024 Dakar Rally

Ford is gearing up to participate in the 2024 Dakar rally with a specially modified Ranger pickup. The vehicle will feature a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine. This will mark Ford’s return to the Dakar rally after being absent since 2014.

Toyota to Release Electric Sports Car with Manual Transmission

Toyota’s CEO, Akio Toyoda, has announced plans for an electric sports car expected to launch in 2025. The two-seater vehicle, similar in size to the Supra, will utilize the same platform as the electric Toyota bZ4X hatchback. It is projected to have around 500 horsepower and will offer a manual transmission, with simulated engine revving sounds to replicate the experience of a traditional gasoline-powered sports car.