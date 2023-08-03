OpenText™ Introduces opentext.ai: A Strategic Approach to Applying AI and LLM

OpenText has introduced opentext.ai, a strategic approach to applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLM) with their OpenText Information Management software. This vision includes OpenText Aviator™, a family of practical and trusted generative AI capabilities for information management.

As part of their Titanium X enhancements, OpenText is updating their capability roadmap and architecture to integrate AI tools across Cloud Editions. They will leverage technologies such as OpenText Vertica, OpenText IDOL, OpenText Magellan, Core Capture for Machine Learning, IOT Services, and Risk Guard.

The opentext.ai approach focuses on using the right model for the right job. Customers can take advantage of LLM-based capabilities within applications or utilize OpenText Cloud API Services for experimentation in a sandbox environment.

Opentext.ai enables organizations to create new types of customer engagement, build smarter products, improve internal operations, and make smarter decisions. It has various applications across different industries, including customer service, marketing, R&D, sales, and supply chain.

OpenText Aviator™ is the LLM capabilities within OpenText’s business cloud offerings. It provides practical generative AI on private secured data sources. The first OpenText Aviator capabilities will be available starting with Cloud Editions 23.4 in October.

For OpenText private cloud customers, OpenText offers a Professional Service offering to set up a private LLM using Aviator features or the customer’s own private cloud environment.

OpenText is committed to helping customers leverage AI capabilities securely in both private and public clouds. Their vision for opentext.ai and OpenText Aviator™ aims to guide organizations in their AI journey and serve as a trusted partner.