The Next Full Moon: A Supermoon, Blue Moon, and Rakhi Purnima

The next full Moon, occurring on August 30, 2023, will be an extraordinary celestial event. This full Moon will be a supermoon, which means it will appear larger and brighter than average due to its proximity to Earth. Publications have varying criteria for determining supermoons, but all agree that the two full Moons in August of 2023 meet the qualifications.

In addition to being a supermoon, this full Moon will also be a Blue Moon. The term Blue Moon refers to the second full Moon in a calendar month. The August 2023 full Moon will be the second full Moon in August, making it a Blue Moon based on the modern definition established by Sky & Telescope magazine in 1946. It is important to note that the term Blue Moon has nothing to do with the actual color of the Moon.

This particular full Moon also coincides with the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi or Rakhi Purnima. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, and one of the traditions involves sisters tying a cotton bracelet called a rakhi around their brother’s wrist. The brother then gives a gift in return. The term Raksha Bandhan translates to “the bond of protection, obligation, or care.”

The timing of this full Moon holds significance in various traditional calendars around the world. It falls in the middle of the seventh month of the Chinese calendar, Safar in the Islamic calendar, and Elul in the Hebrew calendar. Elul is a period of preparation for the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, during which people seek forgiveness and wish each other a good year.

As autumn approaches, the duration of daylight decreases rapidly, particularly around the autumnal equinox. On August 30, 2023, the day of the full Moon, morning twilight will begin at 5:35 AM EDT, with sunrise occurring at 6:35 AM. Solar noon, when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky, will be at 1:09 PM with a maximum altitude of 60.0 degrees. Sunset will be at 7:42 PM, and evening twilight will conclude at 8:42 PM.

While there are no major meteor showers expected to peak during this lunar cycle, several minor showers may produce six or fewer visible meteors per hour under ideal conditions.

In terms of sky highlights during this period, on the evening of August 30, 2023, as evening twilight ends, the rising Moon will be accompanied by the planet Saturn. Mars will be setting on the western horizon, and Vega, the brightest star in the constellation Lyra, will be visible overhead. As the lunar cycle progresses, the position of stars and planets will shift, with the Moon passing by Spica, Antares, and Saturn on September 17, September 20, and September 26, respectively.

In the morning sky on August 31, 2023, the setting Moon will be visible above the west-southwestern horizon, accompanied by the planet Saturn. These celestial events offer a wonderful opportunity to observe and appreciate the wonders of the night sky.

Sources:

– NASA