NHN Celebrates 10th Anniversary with New Brand Slogan

NHN, a leading IT company in Korea, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary by introducing its new brand slogan, “Weaving New Play.” This slogan symbolizes NHN’s commitment to shaping a better future through connectivity.

“Weaving New Play” represents the company’s vision of bridging the gap between imagination and reality, technology and everyday life, and individuals with one another. NHN aims to create fresh value for society while ensuring sustainable growth in global markets, using its services as the threads that connect various aspects of life.

Jung Woo-jin, NHN’s representative, expressed gratitude to the employees who have been integral to the company’s journey. He highlighted NHN’s evolution from a gaming entity into a prominent IT company in Korea, with annual sales surpassing 2 trillion won.

Looking ahead, NHN is focused on diversifying its business and expanding into different global markets over the next decade. Leveraging its distinctive innovation DNA, the company aims to establish itself as a top-tier tech firm on the international stage, standing alongside other esteemed IT companies.

With the introduction of its new brand slogan, NHN sets a clear direction for its future growth and reaffirms its dedication to driving positive change through innovative technology and the power of connectivity.