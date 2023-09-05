The Changing Dynamics of Space Exploration: From Hard Power to the Falling Cost of Rocketry

The declaration made by Colombia and other nations in 1976 to claim the stretch of geostationary orbit above them as their own was a failure. This highlighted a common sentiment that the laws governing space were created to favor the world’s great powers, rather than all nations. The ability to assert oneself in space has always been tied to the exercise of hard power on Earth.

The recent Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon by India was not only a demonstration of India’s ascendancy as a power in the 21st century but also a milestone due to its affordability. The mission reportedly cost just $74 million, showcasing the decreasing cost of rocketry. This reduction in cost is largely driven by private companies such as SpaceX. Consequently, even diminishing world powers like the UK may be able to embark on their own lunar missions, as well as private companies and individuals with smaller fortunes.

The diminishing cost of rockets is also removing barriers to establishing space settlements. However, the book “A City on Mars” warns that the actual establishment of space settlements may be a distant and impractical goal. Yet, history shows that countries tend to take action in competitive scenarios for fear of missing out, even if it may seem irrational.

The race for dominance and advantage in space has already caused conflicts between nations. India’s shift towards lunar missions and the defense of its assets in space is a response to China’s anti-satellite missions, while the United States’ reemergence in lunar missions is fueled by China’s intentions rather than the potential resources on the moon.

Previously, space exploration was mostly dominated by great powers such as the US and the Soviet Union. However, the falling cost of rocketry has opened doors for more nations to participate in space exploration. The current leaders in the space race are the US and China, but the landscape is changing rapidly.

As the world prepares for further exploration of Mars and beyond, there is a need for new global rules to govern space activities. The existing 1967 Outer Space Treaty assumes a world predominantly led by the US, the UK, and the Soviet Union. However, the dynamics have shifted, and a new framework is necessary to manage the increasing number of countries and private entities involved in space exploration.

