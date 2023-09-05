The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2: A Lightweight and Advanced Gaming Mouse

Logitech has recently unveiled the G Pro X Superlight 2, a gaming mouse that is both incredibly lightweight and technologically advanced. Weighing in at just 60 grams, this mouse is significantly lighter than its predecessor, the G502 Lightspeed. The Superlight 2 features a sleek black plastic frame and a simplistic design, without any visible holes.

This mouse boasts several impressive features that set it apart from other gaming mice on the market. It is equipped with a Hero 2 sensor, capable of tracking movement at 500 inches per second and up to 32,000 DPI. The mouse also has a dual array design, which enhances tracking performance, even when the mouse is lifted or tilted. Additionally, it offers a 2kHz wireless report rate, providing a fast and responsive gaming experience.

One notable improvement is the inclusion of a USB-C port, eliminating the need for the proprietary micro-USB connector that was present in previous Logitech models. This upgrade allows for convenient charging and compatibility with USB-C cables.

Users have praised the lightweight design of the Superlight 2, noting that it enables faster and more effortless mouse movements. The mouse skates, made from PTFE material, contribute to its smooth gliding capabilities. However, some users have found the hybrid switches underneath the mouse buttons to be less responsive compared to their previous Logitech mice.

Overall, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is an impressive gaming mouse that offers advanced features and an incredibly lightweight design. While it is primarily aimed at esports players, it is also suitable for everyday use. However, some users have expressed a desire for additional features such as Logitech’s dual-mode hyperscroll wheel and DPI adjust buttons. The Superlight 2 is currently available for purchase, along with Logitech’s new wireless RGB keyboard, the TKL Lightspeed.

Definitions:

– DPI: Dots Per Inch, a measure of the sensitivity of a mouse.

– PTFE: Polytetrafluoroethylene, a type of synthetic fluoropolymer used as a low-friction material in mouse skates.

