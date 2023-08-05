The Versatile and Time-Saving Adobe Photoshop Generative Fill Tool

The new Adobe Photoshop Generative Fill tool has been creating a buzz among photographers, editors, and designers alike. Available in Photoshop Beta, this feature utilizes AI technology to transform objects and backgrounds based on text prompts. This makes it a highly versatile tool with numerous use cases.

One of the most impressive applications of Generative Fill is in photo restoration. By using generative AI, users can now quickly and effectively restore old photos by “filling in” areas that have been damaged or obscured over time. In the past, such restoration work would have been time-consuming or even require specialized training. However, with the Generative Fill tool, the restoration process is significantly accelerated.

It is worth considering that while this tool offers great potential for archival purposes, some individuals argue for the preservation of imperfections that add character to old photographs. They believe that not every image needs to be perfected all the time, as there is beauty in imperfection.

For those interested in accessing Photoshop and trying out the Generative Fill tool, there are pricing options available. Additionally, if you need further assistance, there are guides on Photoshop tutorials and free Photoshop actions that can help you make the most of this powerful image editing program.