New Outdoor Security Camera by Abode Offers Advanced Features and Extended Range

Abode, a leading provider of home security systems, has unveiled its latest innovation in outdoor security cameras. The Abode Edge Camera is designed to be placed in outdoor spaces such as backyards and gardens, providing homeowners with enhanced surveillance capabilities.

One of the standout features of the Abode Edge Camera is its extended range of up to 1.5 miles. Using Wi-Fi HaLow technology, a low-power version of Wi-Fi, the camera can connect to a base station inside the home and transmit data over longer distances. This makes it ideal for monitoring large outdoor areas and capturing important footage.

Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining traction in various industries due to its low power consumption and long-range capabilities. In addition to home security, it is being explored for applications in remote areas and agriculture. For example, it can be used to monitor cattle in rural locations or track wildlife movements in expansive natural habitats. Abode’s integration of Wi-Fi HaLow in their Edge Camera demonstrates its potential in residential security systems.

The Abode Edge Camera is equipped with AI-powered features from Australian vendor Xalient. These features include facial recognition, object detection, and anomaly recognition. With facial recognition, the camera can differentiate between familiar and unknown visitors, sending alerts to homeowners when new individuals are detected on the property. The object detection feature enables the camera to identify specific objects of interest, such as potential intruders or suspicious items. Additionally, the anomaly recognition feature can detect events like car accidents or severe weather conditions, providing homeowners with timely notifications.

To access the full range of features and capabilities, users will need to subscribe to a monthly plan. The subscription fees start at $3.99 per month for a single-camera plan and $6.99 per month for unlimited cameras. Subscribers can view live footage, download video clips, and access AI-driven functionalities. Abode Edge Camera is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2024 at a price of $199.99.

With its advanced features and extended range capabilities, the Abode Edge Camera offers homeowners an effective and comprehensive solution for outdoor security. Whether it’s monitoring for porch pirates, observing wildlife, or ensuring the safety of their property, users can rely on this cutting-edge camera to provide peace of mind.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Wi-Fi HaLow?

Wi-Fi HaLow is a low-power version of Wi-Fi that can transmit over longer distances compared to traditional Wi-Fi. It is designed for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and is known for its energy efficiency and extended range capabilities.

What are the AI-powered features of the Abode Edge Camera?

The Abode Edge Camera is integrated with AI software from Xalient. It offers facial recognition, object detection, and anomaly recognition. Facial recognition helps recognize familiar and unknown visitors, object detection identifies specific objects, and anomaly recognition detects events such as car accidents or extreme weather conditions.

Can I access the video footage without a subscription?

No, to access live video footage, download clips, and utilize the AI features of the Abode Edge Camera, users must subscribe to a monthly plan. The subscription fees start at $3.99 per month for a single-camera plan.

