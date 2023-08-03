CityLife

International Regulation Needed for AI to Ensure Responsible Development and Mitigate Risks

Aug 3, 2023
Elon Musk advocates for international constraints and regulations on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to foster a global “AI summer.” Musk, along with other signatories, has previously called for a halt on training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4, emphasizing the necessity of robust AI governance systems.

It is important to dispel the exaggerated fears and misconceptions surrounding AI in popular media. AI is not truly intelligent or artificial; rather, it is a culmination of human labor. AI applications like ChatGPT and Google Bard rely on large language models (LLMs) trained on scraped data to predict and generate content. However, these models lack understanding, context, emotion, reasoning abilities, and interpretive skills in various situations.

While AI systems can generate responses that appear fluent, they can also produce inaccurate or misleading information. Their capabilities are limited by their training data, preventing them from reasoning by analogy or generalizing from specific examples. AI lacks emotional intelligence, common sense, and the ability to interpret human feelings. Moreover, depending on the quality of data and existing biases, AI can perpetuate distortion and discrimination.

In response to these concerns, some countries are taking action. The United States and the European Union are considering regulations that will require tech companies to report AI-generated content or prominently label AI-generated media. However, not all nations have demonstrated a similar level of interest or commitment to regulating AI.

For instance, the United Kingdom faces challenges related to surveillance legislation and the training of AI models using bulk personal datasets. On the other hand, the European Union is categorizing AI technology into four risk groups, prioritizing stricter regulations for the highest-risk categories.

Responsible regulation is essential to address the limitations and potential risks associated with AI. It is necessary to establish robust mechanisms that govern AI development, ensure accountability for AI-caused harm, and support technical AI safety research. By establishing international standards and oversight, we can effectively harness the benefits of AI while overcoming unwarranted fears.

By Mampho Brescia

