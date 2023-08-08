The Importance of Comprehensive Regulation for Generative AI

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill recently passed in Lok Sabha has sparked concerns about the lack of regulation for generative AI. While some may argue that these concerns are unfounded, it is important to recognize that privacy protection and the regulation of data use are two separate but equally important issues.

Privacy protection focuses on securing individuals’ data through rules on collection, storage, and deletion. The regulation of generative AI, on the other hand, involves ensuring access, transparency, and accountability in the deployment of machine learning systems. Both sets of rules must work together to prevent errors and biases that can arise from AI algorithms analyzing large data sets.

Implementing regulations for generative AI may encounter various challenges. Firstly, AI algorithms are often proprietary, and seeking disclosure may infringe upon intellectual property rights. Additionally, the human-machine interaction in decision-making requires specific guidelines for accountability.

Furthermore, regulations must also anticipate and address future technologies like quantum computing, which may have even greater disruptive potential than AI. Data protection legislation alone is insufficient to adequately address the complexities of these advanced technologies.

One example that highlights the need for comprehensive regulation is the legal challenges faced by generative AI in relation to copyright infringement. The regulatory framework must address ownership of data at all stages of processing, including medical breakthroughs that rely on population-wide data.

India’s previous delay in enacting privacy protection legislation should not be repeated for generative AI. It is crucial to begin the process of drafting rules immediately to ensure that regulation keeps pace with technological advancements and safeguards individuals’ rights. Comprehensive and forward-thinking regulation is necessary to strike a balance between fostering innovation and protecting societal interests.