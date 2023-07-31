The Importance of Regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emerging Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize various sectors of society, including the economy, security, and science. However, along with its benefits, it also poses risks that must be addressed. Governments around the world are grappling with the challenge of regulating this rapidly evolving and complex technology.

Different countries have adopted various approaches to understanding and regulating AI. Some encourage the voluntary adoption of ethical principles, while others have implemented specific regulations or utilized existing frameworks. The prevailing trend internationally leans towards a risk-based approach to AI governance.

Several countries, such as Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, have made efforts to regulate AI. Australia has published a discussion paper focused on safe and responsible AI usage, while the White House has proposed an AI Bill of Rights blueprint. The UK has taken a pro-innovation stance towards AI regulation, while the European Union is in the process of passing the world’s first comprehensive AI law, known as the EU AI Act.

Most regulation efforts primarily concentrate on governing AI during its creation or use. However, an opportunity exists to regulate AI through the control of its compute capacity, encompassing both hardware and software components. Compute capacity is essential for AI applications and is predominantly concentrated in a handful of companies and democratic countries that uphold the rule of law.

Considering the limited supply chain of semiconductors used in compute capacity, similar regulatory frameworks utilized for hardware export controls could be applied to software. This would involve proactive regulation of commercial providers of computing capacity and implementing controls during compute processes. Such an approach ensures responsible usage of AI models and requires compute and cloud providers to undertake risk assessments of their services and customers.

This compute chokepoint regulation could also be extended to other emerging technologies like quantum and biotech, where similar supply chain dynamics exist. The objective of regulation within these domains is not to impede innovation but rather to protect system integrity and processes while allowing for responsible and beneficial technology usage.

In conclusion, the regulation of AI and emerging technologies necessitates an understanding of their supply chains and chokepoints. Governments must strike a balance between promoting innovation and ensuring the proper governance of these technologies to prevent potential misuse.