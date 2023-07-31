The Need for Comprehensive AI Regulation

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have gained attention and raised concerns about the lack of regulation. The existing laws and regulations worldwide are not comprehensive enough to address the rapid advancements in technology. Governments need to consider how to handle AI moving forward.

The regulation of artificial intelligence is falling behind the pace of technological advancements. Large language models such as ChatGPT are already replacing human labor in some companies, leading to potential issues. For instance, G/O Media published AI-generated content without involving editorial staff, resulting in misinformation and mistakes that could have been easily identified by writers and editors.

The development of AI has captured global attention, but lawmakers have been caught off guard by its speed. The lack of foresight in laws and regulations has left us unprepared for dealing with this technology and its potential risks.

In the United States, there are only a few specific laws regulating AI. Instead, research initiatives and reports have explored the benefits and risks of AI. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, established in 2019, has produced reports highlighting the potential implications of AI. However, these reports have not translated into concrete regulatory actions.

The official policy in the U.S. aims to foster AI development rather than hinder it. The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy emphasizes the importance of sustaining and enhancing U.S. leadership in AI while prioritizing public trust, participation, safety, and security. The Biden Administration’s informal “AI Bill of Rights” outlines principles to protect individuals from unsafe systems, discrimination, abusive data practices, and lack of transparency, offering insight into potential AI regulation.

Despite these efforts, there have been no substantial regulatory actions resulting from the reports and initiatives. However, there have been hearings to discuss potential AI regulation, including suggestions like creating an agency to oversee AI development and introducing licensing requirements for AI technologies.

In conclusion, the current state of AI regulation is inadequate. While there have been reports and discussions, concrete regulatory frameworks are urgently needed to address the challenges and risks associated with AI.