The sound effects in the bonus application of The Last of Us port have been a persistent problem that should have been resolved a long time ago. The developer responsible for this aspect, Code Mystics, has failed to provide even the most basic sound settings, resulting in loud and disruptive soundtracks.

In comparison to popular fighting games like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Tekken, which have received recent updates, it becomes apparent that The Last of Us port is in dire need of an update as well. The question arises as to why Killer Instinct consistently receives polish while The Last of Us port does not.

One possible explanation for this discrepancy could be attributed to the lack of time and resources provided by Sony. It is widely known that many Sony games, regardless of the developer, often launch with subpar performance on PC. This issue has previously been highlighted in several videos from Digital Foundry.

The absence of basic sound settings and the disruptive nature of the soundtracks can significantly impact the overall experience of the game. Thus, it is crucial for developers to prioritize addressing such issues, especially in an era where updates and improvements are commonplace in the gaming industry.

While Iron Galaxy has done an excellent job supporting The Last of Us port, Code Mystics, as the responsible developer for the sound effects, needs to take immediate action to rectify the situation. Players eagerly await an update that will enhance their gaming experience by providing better sound settings and eliminating the disruptive soundtracks.

In conclusion, the sound effects in the bonus application of The Last of Us port require urgent attention. The lack of sound settings and the disruptive nature of the soundtracks have become significant drawbacks. As gaming continues to evolve, developers must prioritize fixing these issues to ensure an immersive and enjoyable gaming experience for players.