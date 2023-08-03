The Need for Concrete Action in AI Regulation

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer has put forward the SAFE Innovation Framework, which highlights five key policy objectives for regulating artificial intelligence (AI). However, critics argue that the framework lacks necessary details and delays the much-needed action.

Numerous organizations, including the United Nations and the UK government, have already released over 70 principles regarding AI regulation, emphasizing the importance of establishing rules. While the public demands AI regulation to safeguard consumer interests, governments seem to focus more on principles rather than enacting laws. To address this disparity, it is crucial to move beyond mere principles and take tangible steps to build trust in government.

The influence of AI extends across various sectors, such as social media and policing, posing significant implications for legal and policy domains. The interdisciplinary nature of AI regulation necessitates close collaboration between lawyers, computer scientists, ethicists, political scientists, and engineers.

Establishing public accountability is vital in regulating AI usage, and there are different proposals regarding who should be subject to regulation. Some suggest the creation of a centralized agency responsible for licensing algorithms, while others advocate for precise regulation based on potential impact.

Determining regulatory accountability becomes particularly crucial when algorithms lead to harmful consequences. Should the focus be on holding algorithm developers or the financial institutions using AI technology accountable? Experts argue that both parties should be liable, with algorithm developers taking responsibility for the outcomes of their systems and financial companies being held accountable for the decisions made using AI.

One potential approach involves regulation targeting auditors of algorithms, following standards established by independent auditors licensed through comprehensive regulations. However, the proprietary nature of algorithms presents challenges to this approach. California has addressed this issue by implementing transparency requirements for underwriting rules in the property and casualty insurance industry.

Transparency is a key aspect emphasized in ethical AI principles and frameworks. Currently, deep learning AI systems are often regarded as “black boxes,” lacking explainability. Efforts are underway to enhance their transparency. Additionally, disclosure of the data inputs used to train algorithms should be included, as proposed by Professor Gary Marcus and incorporated in the European AI Act.

It is evident that concrete action is necessary to effectively regulate AI. This action should prioritize accountability, transparency, and interdisciplinary collaboration to ensure the responsible and ethical deployment of AI technologies.