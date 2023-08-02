Artificial intelligence (AI) leaders are pushing for the creation of a worldwide agency to oversee the expanding influence of AI. A recent hearing in Congress highlighted concerns about the dependability and precision of AI systems. Notably, AI chatbots like ChatGPT have been found to fabricate information, presenting challenges for businesses, organizations, and students who rely on these systems for generative AI tasks.

Efforts are underway by developers, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, to address these concerns, but a complete solution remains uncertain. According to linguistics professor Emily Bender, the fundamental mismatch between the technology and its intended applications makes it difficult to fix. Nonetheless, the potential economic benefits of generative AI technology are substantial. The McKinsey Global Institute predicts that it could contribute trillions of dollars to the global economy.

The impact of unreliable AI goes beyond chatbots and extends to other areas such as AI-generated news writing, medical advice, and even recipe creation. The reliability of AI-generated content is particularly crucial in fields where accuracy is paramount.

While progress has been made to improve the precision of language models, critics argue that these efforts are insufficient. Language models primarily generate text based on learned data and lack true understanding or comprehension. Although they can imitate various writing styles, they are limited by their inability to distinguish between correct and incorrect output.

While some see the creative possibilities in AI-generated content, others stress the importance of accuracy and reliability. The establishment of regulations for AI is viewed as a necessary step to ensure transparency, reliability, and accountability in the industry.