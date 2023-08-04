The Mysterious Disappearance of the PBM-3S Martin Mariner Seaplane

A PBM-3S Martin Mariner seaplane took off from Naval Air Station Banana River 78 years ago and has never been seen again. The plane was carrying a crew of 12 young Navy men, and their disappearance remains an unsolved mystery.

The PBM seaplanes were commonly used for training and submarine hunting missions from NAS Banana River. On July 9, 1945, the ill-fated flight departed for a scheduled round trip to the Bahamas. However, it never returned, leading to one of the largest search and rescue efforts by the U.S. Navy, lasting for over two weeks. Unfortunately, no trace of the plane or its crew was ever found.

Before the United States’ involvement in World War II, PBMs were used alongside PBYs for Neutrality Patrols in the Atlantic. They also operated from Iceland. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, PBMs played a crucial role in anti-submarine patrols, successfully sinking ten German U-boats. They were extensively employed in the Pacific War as well.

The United States Coast Guard acquired several Martin PBM models for long-range aerial search and rescue operations. However, they were eventually replaced by the P5M Marlin and the HU-16 Albatross in the mid-1950s.

Despite serving during the Korean War, PBMs were gradually replaced by the P5M Marlin in the U.S. Navy. The last Navy squadron, Patrol Squadron Fifty, retired the PBM aircraft in July 1956.

The disappearance of the PBM-3S Martin Mariner seaplane and its crew remains a haunting mystery that continues to captivate people’s curiosity.