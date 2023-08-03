The Mystery of Space Debris Found on Australian Beach Solved

The Australian Space Agency has confirmed that the cylindrical metal debris found on a beach in Western Australia is likely a part of the third stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). PSLV rockets are operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It is believed that the debris is from a PSLV rocket that was launched on May 29, 2023, carrying a navigation satellite for the IRNSS constellation.

The debris most likely fell into the ocean after the rocket’s reentry into the atmosphere, and it was later swept towards the Australian shore. PSLV rockets are commonly used for launching Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) satellites into a sun-synchronous orbit around 370 miles (600 km) above Earth. These rockets have the capacity to carry up to 3,860 pounds (1,750 kg) of payload, making them popular for “ride-share” space missions.

This discovery highlights the growing concern over space junk. The European Space Agency (ESA) estimates that there are currently around 10,000 spacecraft in orbit around Earth, with at least 2,000 of them being non-operational. The issue of space sustainability has become a cause for concern as the number of satellites in orbit continues to increase.

While large pieces of space debris falling back to Earth are relatively common, the rate being estimated at one per week, they have not yet caused significant property damage or personal injury. However, with the increasing number of satellites in orbit, addressing the issue of space junk has become crucial for the sustainability of space activities.

Efforts are being made by various space agencies and organizations to develop technologies and guidelines for the safe disposal of space debris. It is crucial to find effective solutions to ensure a sustainable and clutter-free environment in space for future space exploration and satellite operations.