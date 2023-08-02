The Lost Craters: Ancient Impact Scars on Earth Erased by Time

The earliest impact scars from asteroids that bombarded Earth’s surface may be lost forever to the ravages of time. Erosion and geological processes have likely erased craters older than about 2 billion years, leaving behind only small traces of high-pressure minerals and melted rock.

During the early years of the Solar System, the inner planets, including Mars, Mercury, and the Moon, experienced heavy bombardment from space rocks, resulting in their heavily cratered surfaces dating back over 4 billion years ago. However, Earth’s crater record further back than 2 billion years is empty.

To understand the efficiency of Earth’s erosional influences and tectonic activity in erasing crater evidence, scientists examined Vredefort, one of the world’s oldest known impact craters in South Africa. This crater, approximately 2 billion years old and 300 kilometers (186 miles) across, was formed by a 20-kilometer (12-mile) asteroid collision, resulting in a central peak and concentric structures on the planet’s surface.

The study revealed that approximately 10 kilometers of vertical erosion is enough to eliminate even the largest craters. Vredefort has experienced an estimated 7 to 10 kilometers of erosion, leaving behind a semicircular ring of hills and smaller features. The remaining evidence is invisible and can only be detected through underground gravity mapping surveys.

To understand the subtle changes caused by impacts, scientists analyzed rock core samples from different points in the Vredefort crater. They compared impacted and non-impacted rocks, focusing on density, porosity, and mineralogy. Surprisingly, the results showed that the impact-produced changes were nearly indistinguishable from the non-impact rocks in the outer regions of the crater.

This finding implies that finding older craters on Earth is unlikely. However, while the loss of ancient impact scars might disappoint scientists, it is important to note that these erosional processes that erase craters also create conditions conducive to life.