Fireball Sightings and Potential Space Junk in Melbourne Sky

Last night, social media in Melbourne was abuzz as numerous reports flooded in about a bright light slowly streaking across the sky. Video footage captured the fireball, revealing that it was a large object that broke apart. Reports of a loud explosion suggest that some parts of the fireball managed to survive long enough to enter the lower atmosphere. The visible orange color of the fireball indicates its human-made origin, possibly containing plastics or metals.

Based on preliminary analysis, it is believed that the fireball was several tonnes of space junk re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. Interestingly, nothing was predicted for re-entry on the space debris tracking site. Astronomer Jonathan McDowell suggests that the fireball may have been the third stage of a Soyuz 2 rocket carrying the navigation satellite GLONASS-K2, which was launched by the Russian space agency in August.

The incredible brightness of the fireball can be attributed to the high speed at which objects re-enter the Earth’s upper atmosphere. Friction between the space junk’s metal and the thin atmosphere at an altitude of 100km causes a bright glow. To gather more data about the fireball’s trajectory and potentially locate any remaining pieces, witnesses are urged to download the Fireballs in the Sky App and provide information about the event.

Although most space junk usually burns up upon re-entry due to the intense heat, there is a possibility that some fragments, such as engine blocks, can make it to the ground. Hence, alerts are sent out to aircraft. However, improvements in tracking stations and modeling are necessary to increase the accuracy of locating re-entering space debris.

Fortunately, the risk of space junk causing harm on Earth is minimal. As astronomers study this captivating fireball, its sighting marks the beginning of Australia’s National Science Week, which aims to promote science education and engagement.