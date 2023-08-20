The Race to the Moon’s South Pole: Russia and India’s Historic Missions

Next week, spacecraft from Russia and India are set to reach the moon’s south pole, an area that remains unexplored by humans and landers. This will mark a significant scientific achievement for either country and could pave the way for future missions from the United States and China. Furthermore, these missions may eventually lead to the construction of lunar bases, which would have profound implications on Earth and in space.

The lunar south pole has become the stage for the next space race. Unlike the Soviet-U.S. space race of the 1960s, this race differs in practical, scientific, geopolitical, and astropolitical aspects. Although the United States is not directly involved in the current missions to the south pole, they will influence future moon exploration and habitation, presenting the world’s space-faring powers with a choice between competition and collaboration.

Russia has a long history of lunar exploration, with its Luna-2 becoming the first spacecraft to reach the moon’s surface in 1959. Its Luna-9 made the world’s first successful lunar landing in 1966. Russia’s latest lander, Luna-25, launched on August 11, while India’s spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, launched in July with a target landing date of August 23. Both missions aim to land on the moon’s treacherous south pole, which is shrouded in darkness and experiences extremely low temperatures. One of the key objectives is to confirm the presence of frozen water, which could be crucial for future human habitation, production of oxygen, and rocket fuel.

The presence of ice on the moon opens up possibilities for long-term lunar habitation, mining and processing resources, and space travel beyond the moon. It is particularly important for Russia, as it seeks to establish collaborations beyond the International Space Station (ISS) due to strained relations with the United States. Russia has expressed interest in partnering with China to construct a lunar base and intends to involve other countries in this endeavor.

India, with its growing presence in space exploration, aims to touch down successfully on the moon’s south side with Chandrayaan-3. India has previously achieved significant milestones, such as sending Chandrayaan-1 into lunar orbit in 2008 and successfully guiding a spacecraft into Mars’ orbit in 2014. Landing on the moon’s south pole will make India the fourth country to achieve this feat.

As the missions to the moon’s south pole unfold, it remains to be seen how collaborations and competition among countries will shape the future of lunar exploration and habitation. The discoveries made and technological advances achieved in this race will have far-reaching implications for space exploration and scientific progress.