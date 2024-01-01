Top 5 Disappointments in Tech of 2023

Summary: As we reflect on the best tech of 2023, it’s also important to acknowledge the disappointments we encountered. Our top five worst tech experiences were dominated by overrated features that failed to live up to their promises. From Meta’s bizarre AI Personas to Apple’s troubled blood oxygen sensor, these products and concepts fell short of expectations.

Meta’s AI Personas: A Strange Direction

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has taken a peculiar turn with its AI Personas feature. While it initially gained attention, the novelty quickly wore off, and the AI celebrities seem to have faded into obscurity. The idea of using celebrities’ likenesses for AI chatbots is intriguing, but the lack of connection between the personas and their names and specialties was a letdown. It remains to be seen whether Meta will continue to pursue this direction or pivot once again.

Humane AI Pin: Contributing to a Loud Future

The Humane AI Pin, set to launch next year, has potential concerns. Its reliance on voice interactions may contribute to a noisier world, with users engaging in loud conversations with their devices. With the prevalence of Bluetooth headphones, it’s disappointing to see a product that may encourage more noise pollution. As we move forward, it’s essential to consider the impact of technology on our surroundings.

Google Search Generative Experience: A Threat to Publishing

Google’s Search Generative Experience, while convenient for users, poses a significant threat to the publishing industry. By generating AI-written summaries directly on the search page, Google bypasses the source sites and potentially undermines the advertising-supported model that sustains many publishers. This raises questions about the future of journalism and the need to find new solutions to support quality content creation.

Tesla Autopilot: Safety Concerns Persists

Tesla’s Autopilot feature has long been a topic of debate, and safety concerns continue to plague the technology. Reports of accidents attributed to Autopilot raise questions about its effectiveness and the need for further safety measures. Although Tesla has issued a recall and plans an over-the-air software update, the ongoing discussions highlight the importance of ensuring the safety of autonomous driving features.

Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Sensor: Legal Battles and Uncertainty

Apple’s inclusion of a blood oxygen sensor in its latest watch models was met with anticipation but has now become entangled in legal battles. Medical tech company Masimo has filed a patent dispute, claiming that Apple infringed on its patents and poached key employees. While the Watch models with this technology have been temporarily removed from sale, Apple is working on a redesign to address the patent issue. The outcome of the legal proceedings remains uncertain, underscoring the importance of respecting intellectual property rights in the tech industry.

