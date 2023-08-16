The Bronx’s Most Expensive Mansion Hits the Market for $7 Million

The most expensive mansion in The Bronx is now available for purchase with an asking price of $7 million. If it sells for this amount, it will become the highest-priced home sold in the borough, according to StreetEasy records. The property is located at 5020 Grosvenor Ave. in the affluent neighborhood of Fieldston.

This potential sale would surpass the previous record set in 2017 when a property at 5200 Longview Place sold for $6.25 million, also in Fieldston. The 5200 Longview property carried a peculiar history as it was built in 1928 by Genevieve Ludlow Griscom, a member of a cult called the Outer Court of the Order of the Living Christ. Many believed it was designed for Jesus Christ’s second coming. Despite being on and off the market for almost a decade, it failed to sell for its originally listed price of $15 million.

In contrast, the mansion on 5020 Grosvenor Ave. was newly constructed in 2012 and has remained under the same ownership since. It spans 10,100 square feet and offers seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The architectural style is described as a “neo-Georgian masterpiece,” reminiscent of the grand estate homes of the early 20th century.

The mansion features a two-story colonnaded entry hall inspired by Michelangelo’s Laurentian Library stair. Other highlights include a living room with a fireplace, a secluded library, a chef’s kitchen, a breakfast room/media room, and an elevator servicing all floors, including the 3,300-square-foot basement and penthouse level. The basement includes a wine cellar, an exercise room, a media room, and storage space, while the third-floor penthouse level serves as a junior suite with stunning hill views.

Outdoor amenities include a pool surrounded by a well-manicured yard, multiple porches, patios, and terraces. The listing for this luxurious property is held by Jermaine Davis with Corcoran.