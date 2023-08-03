The Moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin: Unveiling a Mighty Mystery

The Moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin is an intriguing feature that has puzzled planetary scientists for years. This immense crater, one of the largest in the Solar System, holds a secret beneath its surface – a massive structure weighing an astonishing 2.18 billion billion kilograms. Extending over 300 kilometers (186 miles) in depth, this structure is believed to contain metal from the asteroid that caused the crater’s formation.

Scientists gained valuable insights into this mystery through data collected from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission. By measuring gravitational field changes, the mission detected an unexpected mass that exerts a downward force of nearly a kilometer (over half a mile) on the basin floor. This is an impressive feat considering the South Pole-Aitken Basin boasts a diameter of approximately 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles), contributing to its significant gravitational pull.

Computer simulations have been employed to explain this anomaly. One hypothesis suggests that when the asteroid struck the Moon approximately 4 billion years ago, it became embedded in the Moon’s mantle instead of sinking into its core. Another explanation proposes that the dense oxides in the basin resulted from the solidification of the Moon’s magma ocean as it cooled and settled.

The South Pole-Aitken Basin is not only scientifically intriguing but also alluring to space agencies. It holds the potential to shed light on the Moon’s interior composition and history, making it a critical site for studying the aftermath of catastrophic impacts on rocky planets.

In addition to the South Pole-Aitken Basin, recent discoveries have uncovered fascinating subsurface structures emitting significant heat in other areas of the Moon, such as the Compton and Belkovich craters on the far side. These findings further emphasize the Moon’s captivating nature and continue to spark interest among scientific communities worldwide.

The study on the mass anomaly in the South Pole-Aitken Basin was published in Geophysical Research Letters, leaving a lasting impact on the scientific community’s understanding of the Moon and its mesmerizing secrets.