The Moon’s Closest Approach to Earth in August: A Rare Supermoon Event

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
On August 30, the moon will make its closest approach to Earth, coming within a distance of just 222,043 miles. This occurrence is rare, as the last time two full supermoons were observed in the same month was back in 2018, and it is not expected to happen again until 2037.

During this event, the moon will appear larger and brighter than usual. This phenomenon, known as a “supermoon,” happens when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. It provides an excellent opportunity for stargazers and moon enthusiasts to observe the lunar surface in greater detail.

While witnessing a full supermoon is a remarkable experience, it is important to note that the moon’s actual size does not change. Rather, the perceived increase in size and brightness is due to its proximity to Earth.

Despite its visual impact, this celestial event will not cause any significant disruptions or changes to everyday life. However, it does offer a chance for sky-watchers to appreciate the captivating beauty of our closest cosmic neighbor.

So mark your calendars and make sure to take a moment to gaze up at the mesmerizing supermoon on August 30. It’s a spectacular sight that won’t come around again for nearly two decades.

