CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Moon and Saturn to Appear Close in the Night Sky

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
The Moon and Saturn to Appear Close in the Night Sky

The moon and Saturn will be in close proximity in the night sky over the next two nights. On Wednesday, August 2nd, Saturn will be positioned just above and to the left of the moon as they both rise above the eastern horizon at around 9:45 p.m. ET. The duo will reach their highest point at approximately 4:45 a.m. the following morning.

On Thursday, August 3rd, the waning moon will pass just 2 degrees below Saturn in a conjunction, where they share the same right ascension in the sky. This event will occur in the constellation Aquarius and will be visible from New York City shortly after they rise at 9:16 p.m. EDT.

The moon and Saturn will remain visible until the morning of Friday, August 4th, when they set at 8:04 a.m. EDT. While the moon will appear much larger than Saturn in the night sky due to its proximity to Earth, Saturn is actually much larger in size. Its diameter is approximately 9 times that of Earth, while the moon’s diameter is only about 4 times that of Earth.

Although the moon and Saturn will not be close enough to be observed together through a telescope, they should be visible together through binoculars. Stargazers have a great opportunity to witness the sight of the moon and Saturn in close proximity during this celestial event.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Top AI Stocks Below $5 with Potential Upside

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Role of Cookies in Enhancing Browsing Experiences

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket with Intelsat Satellite

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

New Open-Source AI Models Generate Sounds Based on Text Prompts

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

The Development of a Method to Detect Acute Kidney Injury

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

China’s Tencent Integrates Self-Developed AI Model with Internal Services

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Top AI Stocks Below $5 with Potential Upside

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments