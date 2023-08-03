The Moon and Saturn to Appear Close in the Night Sky

The moon and Saturn will be in close proximity in the night sky over the next two nights. On Wednesday, August 2nd, Saturn will be positioned just above and to the left of the moon as they both rise above the eastern horizon at around 9:45 p.m. ET. The duo will reach their highest point at approximately 4:45 a.m. the following morning.

On Thursday, August 3rd, the waning moon will pass just 2 degrees below Saturn in a conjunction, where they share the same right ascension in the sky. This event will occur in the constellation Aquarius and will be visible from New York City shortly after they rise at 9:16 p.m. EDT.

The moon and Saturn will remain visible until the morning of Friday, August 4th, when they set at 8:04 a.m. EDT. While the moon will appear much larger than Saturn in the night sky due to its proximity to Earth, Saturn is actually much larger in size. Its diameter is approximately 9 times that of Earth, while the moon’s diameter is only about 4 times that of Earth.

Although the moon and Saturn will not be close enough to be observed together through a telescope, they should be visible together through binoculars. Stargazers have a great opportunity to witness the sight of the moon and Saturn in close proximity during this celestial event.