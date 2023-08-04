Olympus Mons May Have Been Surrounded by Martian Ocean, Study Suggests

A recent study has put forward the idea that Olympus Mons, the enormous volcano on Mars, might have been encircled by an ancient Martian ocean. Scientists have discovered an escarpment at the base of the volcano that closely resembles similar formations on volcanic islands on Earth. These features are produced when molten lava flows into the sea, leading researchers to believe that around 3.8 billion years ago, Olympus Mons might have formed as a volcanic island.

Covering an area roughly the size of Arizona, Olympus Mons is one of the tallest peaks in the solar system. The presence of the escarpment surrounding Olympus Mons, as well as a comparable feature on another Martian volcano, Alba Mons, located 1000 miles to the northeast, indicates that both might have been shaped by lava entering the sea. However, some experts are unsure and propose that the escarpments could be the result of unrelated lava flows, unrelated to ancient shorelines.

The authors of the study propose that the escarpment on Olympus Mons was created at sea level when the volcano was at a lower height than it presently stands due to volcanic uplift. Similarly, they suggest that the escarpment on Alba Mons was formed by molten lava flowing into the sea, but the initial depression or subsequent uplift was not as substantial as on Olympus Mons.

While the notion that the cliffs surrounding Olympus Mons were formed by water has been previously suggested, the significant height of the escarpment remains unexplained. Further evidence and analysis are required to determine the precise sequence of events and the origin of these features. Future Mars probes may have the capability to gather rock samples from the escarpments, which could yield more insights into their formation and age.