The Mars Sample Return Program Moves Forward with Successful Testing of Mars Ascent Vehicle Engines

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
The Mars Sample Return (MSR) program has made significant progress despite budget constraints and potential cost overruns. Aiming to bring back samples from Mars, NASA recently accomplished successful tests of two engines required for the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV).

The MAV is a two-stage system designed to transport the Mars samples from the surface to Martian orbit. The first stage, known as SRM1, is responsible for initiating the ascent by lifting the samples off the ground. It incorporates a supersonic splitline nozzle (SSSL) and is larger in size compared to the second stage, SRM2.

Testing of the SRM1 and SSSL was carried out at Edwards Air Force Base within a vacuum chamber. While the testing video lacks sound, the movements of the SSSL demonstrate precision. These tests were concluded successfully, indicating that the first stage is fully functional.

The second stage, SRM2, is responsible for propelling the MAV into orbit. It must contend with rotational forces during its operation. The test video showcased the engine rotating at a rate of 200 rotations per minute, and it maintained satisfactory performance even under these conditions.

Both engines have met the criteria outlined in their respective test plans, effectively demonstrating their functionality. However, uncertainties prevail regarding the future of the project, be it financial or administrative. Yet, NASA retains the option to repurpose these fully functional engines for alternative projects in the event that the Mars Sample Return mission fails to progress.

