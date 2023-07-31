The Challenges of Achieving Net-Zero Emissions in the Maritime Industry

The maritime industry is facing significant challenges in its journey towards achieving net-zero emissions. The lack of available alternative fuel technologies, such as ammonia, methane, and hydrogen, is a major factor contributing to this issue. While shipowners could potentially electrify their ships using lithium-ion batteries, this option comes with a high price tag and safety risks.

Researchers are currently exploring alternative battery options that can perform similarly to lithium-ion batteries but without the drawbacks. Solid-state lithium batteries, which eliminate flammable liquid electrolytes, are being studied to increase safety. However, other battery chemistries beyond lithium-ion are also being considered. While flow and sodium-ion batteries are available, they do not provide the necessary balance of high energy density, weight, calendar life, and size required for effective shipping solutions.

The urgency to achieve net-zero emissions is driven by the maritime industry’s significant contribution to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Between 2012 and 2018, total shipping emissions increased by 9.6% according to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). In response, the IMO has set decarbonization targets with the aim of reducing the carbon impact of shipping by at least 40% by 2030 and achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Lithium-ion batteries, while a potential solution for electrifying ships, have trade-offs when it comes to large-scale use in the maritime industry. Safety is a major concern as these batteries are flammable and toxic. Extensive cooling technologies have been developed to minimize the risk of thermal runaway, but they reduce energy capacity and increase costs. Lithium-ion fires burn at high temperatures and release toxic vapor, posing significant dangers to vessels and crews.

Furthermore, maritime insurers are increasing rates for ships carrying lithium-ion batteries due to the fire and explosion risks. The supply chain for lithium-ion batteries also poses a challenge, as the majority of global lithium refining capability is in China.

To meet aggressive emission reduction goals, the maritime industry needs to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and adopt batteries and alternative fuels. Battery-equipped ships are already gaining popularity, and future developments may see a combination of fuel cells, methanol, and LNG for primary propulsion on large cargo ships, while batteries power low-speed departures and arrivals. Smaller vessels, such as ferries and harbor vessels, could potentially become fully battery-powered.

Shipowners play a crucial role in demanding better options from shipyards and battery integrators to find the ideal solution for sustainable maritime shipping. The industry needs cost-effective, non-flammable battery chemistries with energy densities comparable to lithium-ion to move towards a greener future.