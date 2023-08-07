The Magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) Drive: A Silent Propulsion Technology

The magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) drive is a groundbreaking propulsion technology that allows for the silent movement of a craft through water without any moving parts. Scaling up this technology has proven to be a challenge, but there are ways to experiment with it at home.

One innovator, [Jay Bowles], from Plasma Channel, demonstrates how to build your own MHD drive using just a standard bench supply and a few components. By adjusting variables such as electrode spacing, magnetic field strength, and applied voltage, [Jay] tests the effects on the velocity of water passing through the test rig.

The results are impressive, showing that the MHD drive is forgiving when it comes to design specifics. Aligning the electrodes with the magnets and applying power is enough to produce results. Increasing power and using larger magnets lead to higher velocities.

The final prototype thruster, constructed mainly from hardware store components, weighs 35 grams and generates around 75 grams of thrust while consuming 225 watts. However, there are concerns about the durability of the brass electrodes, as they show signs of wear after a relatively short period.

[Jay] plans to address these durability issues in future versions of the MHD drive. His inspiration for exploring this technology came from building a high-voltage catamaran, which itself was a spin-off of his efforts to create an ion-powered aircraft.

The potential applications of the magnetohydrodynamic drive are vast. It could be used in scientific, military, and recreational fields, opening up exciting possibilities for the future.