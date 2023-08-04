AI Technology Enables YouTube Channel to Create Viral Music Videos

There I Ruined It, a popular YouTube channel, has gained success by producing viral music videos that feature AI-generated voices of famous artists singing unexpected songs. This creative endeavor has been made possible through advancements in AI technology.

The channel’s creator, musician Dustin Ballard, utilizes an AI model called so-vits-svc to transform his own vocals into the voices of different artists. To achieve this, the AI model is trained on a large sample of clean audio references. By uploading his vocal tracks and replacing them with the modeled voice, Ballard is able to build the song around the new voice.

The “so-vits-svc” name refers to a combination of open source technologies that contribute to the voice conversion process. “SoftVC” breaks down the source audio into key parts, which are then learned by a neural network. “VITS” leverages variational inference and adversarial learning to generate the converted voice output. Lastly, “SVC” stands for singing voice conversion.

While retaining conventional music production techniques for the overall arrangement of the song, the AI technology primarily alters the timbre of Ballard’s voice to match that of other artists. To achieve the best results, a dataset of studio-quality vocal audio samples from the replicated artist is compiled. These samples are then segmented into smaller chunks for processing.

The training process utilizing so-vits-svc-fork, an altered version of the original so-vits-svc, is somewhat complex. It involves running various commands to convert the audio to a specific format, downloading configuration files, pre-training a speech model, and finally initiating the training process.

The combination of AI voice cloning and creative mash-ups has allowed There I Ruined It to produce entertaining and surprising videos that have captivated online viewers. This innovative use of AI technology proves how it can shape the boundaries of artistic expression.