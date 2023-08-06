Lucid Air Poses Strong Competition to Tesla Model S with Latest Price Cuts

The Lucid Air has recently undergone price cuts that now put it in direct competition with the Tesla Model S and Model X. Starting at $88,490, the Lucid Air presents a formidable challenge to the high-end Plaid version of the Model S.

One of the key selling points of the Lucid Air Pure is its impressive range and power capabilities. It boasts a range of 410 miles on a single charge and delivers 480 hp of peak power. In terms of acceleration, it can go from 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. In comparison, the entry-level Tesla Model S offers a range of 405 miles and takes 3.1 seconds to reach 60 mph.

For those seeking even greater performance, the Lucid Air Touring versions directly compete with the upscale Tesla Model S Plaid. The base Air Touring trim provides an EPA range of 425 miles, while the Grand Touring version takes it up a notch to an impressive 516 miles. The acceleration from 0-60 mph is reduced to just 3.0 seconds. On the other hand, although the Tesla Model S Plaid offers an impressive acceleration time of 1.99 seconds, its range decreases to 396 miles.

Apart from its performance, the Lucid Air also offers a wider range of styling options compared to the Model S. It competes head-to-head with other prominent electric vehicles such as the Audi E-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan, and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Taking into account its price cuts, performance capabilities, and styling options, the Lucid Air emerges as a strong contender in the electric sedan market, particularly in competition with the Tesla Model S.