The London Company Investor Letter: Second Quarter 2023

The London Company, an investment management firm, has released its investor letter for the second quarter of 2023. The company’s fund achieved a gross return of 8% (7.9% net) during this period, compared to an 8.6% increase in the Russell 1000 Index. Although the portfolio’s relative performance was affected by sector exposure, it was partially offset by favorable stock selection.

One of the stocks highlighted in the investor letter is Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), a global chemical company specializing in engineered specialty chemicals. By the end of the second quarter, Albemarle Corporation’s stock closed at $200.09 per share. The stock experienced a -15.76% return over the past month and a decline of 15.93% in value over the past year. The company currently has a market capitalization of $23.478 billion.

The London Company’s Large Cap Strategy established a position in Albemarle Corporation during the second quarter of 2023. The company sees Albemarle as having a cost advantage in its Energy Storage and Specialties businesses, as well as significant switching costs in its Ketjen division. With the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, Albemarle’s position in the industry is further strengthened. The London Company finds Albemarle’s leading industry position, cost advantages, and solid margins attractive, and they were able to acquire the stock at an appealing valuation.

While Albemarle Corporation is not among the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds, it was held by 41 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter, indicating an increase from the previous quarter.

