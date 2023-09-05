The Lodge at Blue Sky Wins Lavazza One To Watch Award

The Lodge at Blue Sky, located in Utah, USA, has been named the winner of the Lavazza One To Watch Award ahead of The World’s 50 Best Hotels awards 2023. The award is given to a hotel that is not yet part of the prestigious list but is recognized for its potential to break into the ranking in future editions.

Situated just 35 minutes from Salt Lake City airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky offers a luxurious experience in harmony with its natural surroundings. Guests can enjoy activities such as visiting the regenerative farm to learn about sustainable growing practices or embarking on hikes guided by wildlife biologists. In the winter, visitors can ski or partake in a snowshoeing adventure followed by a fondue dinner in a private mountaintop yurt. The Lodge spans over 3,500 private acres, providing guests with unparalleled space and solitude.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, praised The Lodge at Blue Sky for its positive interaction with the environment and its unique guest experience. The property has gained recognition since its launch in 2019 for its nature-led adventures and understated elegance.

Joe Ogdie, General Manager at The Lodge at Blue Sky, expressed honor in being named the Lavazza One To Watch as part of the inaugural edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels. The owners of the lodge aimed to create the best modern, luxury mountain retreat in the world.

The Lavazza One To Watch Award is given to a property that receives significant votes from the Academy but doesn’t make it into the top 50 list. The announcement of this award and the Art of Hospitality Award precede the official awards ceremony, which will take place on September 19th in London’s historic Guildhall. The ceremony will reveal the first-ever list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels and will be live-streamed on the 50 Best Facebook and YouTube channels.

Sources:

– 50 Best