The Leica BLK2FLY: An Innovative Autonomous Flying Laser Scanner

The Leica BLK2FLY is an innovative autonomous flying laser scanner designed to capture 3D point clouds of building exteriors, structures, and environments. Its key feature is its obstacle avoidance capabilities, which make it perfect for scanning hard-to-reach areas such as rooftops and facades.

Using a tablet, users can easily send the BLK2FLY into the air for autonomous scanning. The device employs a fusion of LiDAR, radar, cameras, and GNSS technology called GrandSLAM sensor fusion. This combination ensures comprehensive scan coverage and accuracy.

To control the BLK2FLY, users utilize the BLK2FLY Live App on their tablet. No prior experience with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is necessary. Once an area is selected on the tablet’s map, the BLK2FLY will autonomously create its own flight path.

The device is equipped with WLAN and LTE connections, providing users with nearly unlimited communication range during flight. This enables seamless data transfer between the BLK2FLY and the tablet.

With its obstacle avoidance capabilities, advanced sensor fusion technology, and user-friendly control interface, the Leica BLK2FLY is a powerful tool for efficient reality capture and creation of detailed 3D point clouds.