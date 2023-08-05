The Ultimate ’90s Video Game: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

After an intense battle and nearly 2 million votes, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been crowned the ultimate ’90s video game. Out of 162 other games, Ocarina of Time claimed the top spot for its groundbreaking gameplay and innovative approach to 3D combat and exploration.

Ocarina of Time redefined the action/adventure genre and revolutionized the gaming industry. It introduced new characters, expanded lore, and intricate timelines, building upon the success of its predecessors. With an impressive win percentage of 86.5%, Ocarina of Time secured its victory.

Giving Ocarina of Time a good fight was Super Mario 64, another game that pushed the boundaries of what was possible in video games. It came in second place with a win percentage of 79.9%. Super Mario World took third place, followed by A Link to the Past and Goldeneye 007 in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Nintendo dominated the top 10, with eight of their games (four from N64 and four from SNES) making the cut. PlayStation claimed two spots, and Half-Life became the first PC game to appear on the list, ranking at 16th place. Sonic the Hedgehog from SEGA secured the 21st spot.

On the other hand, not all games fared well in the face-off. Seaman, a game where players interacted with a fish with a human face, landed in last place with a mere win percentage of 9.9%. Other honorable mentions include Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Kid Chameleon, Vectorman, Ultima Online, X-COM: UFO Defense, Comix Zone, Actraiser, The Elder Scrolls: Arena, and Planescape: Torment.

Many beloved ’90s games such as Pokemon Red and Blue also made the list, ranking at 17th place. For the full list of where all 163 games ended up, you can visit IGN’s website.

The ’90s was undeniably a golden era for gaming, and the chosen games reflect the impact and timeless enjoyment these games provided.