Meta Quest Pro 3: A Leak of Meta’s Upcoming Mixed Reality Headset

There’s been a leak of Meta’s highly anticipated mixed reality headset, the Meta Quest Pro 3. A video posted on social media platform X by user @ZGFTECH shows a hands-on unboxing of the headset and controllers. The video reveals that the new headset and controllers are more compact than previous versions. They closely resemble the promotional materials Meta released in June.

Despite the lack of success in building a fully realized virtual world, Meta remains committed to its VR vision. The company invested $21 billion into its Reality Labs division in the hopes that the Quest 3 will perform well. The starting price for the Quest 3 is expected to be $500, nearly double the price of the Meta Quest 2 but still significantly lower than Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which costs $3,500.

Meta’s Connect event for developers is scheduled for September 27 and 28. It is likely that during the event, Meta will provide more details about the Quest 3 and announce its release date.

In other news, Apple has expressed support for a right-to-repair bill in California after years of opposing such legislative efforts. The company has faced criticism for its lack of repairability, but has recently introduced its own self-repair program.

Sony has announced a new portable PlayStation product called the PlayStation Portal. The device is essentially a PlayStation controller with a phone in the middle. It can stream games from an existing PlayStation console but requires a constant Wi-Fi connection and cannot stream games from PlayStation’s cloud service.

Additionally, a state law in Illinois has given school officials the authority to involve the police in disciplining students for infractions committed on school grounds. ProPublica reporters have highlighted the serious repercussions of subjecting children to a system designed for adults.

Sources:

– Source Article