Worldcoin Launches Digital ID Project with Iris Scanning Technology

The controversial digital ID crypto project, Worldcoin, has recently launched after three years of development. Worldcoin, founded by Sam Altman, aims to create a futuristic digital identity system by scanning people’s irises. The project believes that as AI technology advances, it will become increasingly difficult to differentiate between humans and bots online. To address this, Worldcoin has developed a digital ID system based on “proof of personhood” generated through iris scanning and the creation of a unique “World ID.”

Worldcoin claims to prioritize privacy and decentralization. All biometric data will be saved on a decentralized blockchain, and the project does not store any personal data. The system generates a zero-knowledge proof to verify that the user is human without revealing the data used to create the proof.

Despite controversy, Worldcoin managed to secure $115 million in funding and garnered over 2 million signups before its official launch. The Worldcoin ecosystem consists of World ID, a privacy-focused digital identity, and the Worldcoin (WLD) token. The World App serves as a wallet and offers decentralized finance services, allowing users to verify their identity on third-party applications.

Worldcoin received listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Bybit, OKX, Gate.io, and Huobi. However, the project faces challenges of public perception and potential hacking risks due to the centralization of identity data.

Privacy activists, cybersecurity experts, and crypto enthusiasts have criticized Worldcoin for its deceptive marketing practices, data collection practices, and lack of informed consent. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed concerns over the security of World IDs.

The launch of Worldcoin took place in 35 cities across 20 countries, but early reports suggest a lackluster response compared to the pre-release signups. The project avoided launching in the United States due to its strict regulatory environment around biometric data.

Overall, Worldcoin’s launch has sparked a debate on the future of decentralized identity, artificial intelligence, and whether iris-scanning is the only way forward. Critics argue for the importance of empowering individuals to own and control their identities while addressing potential privacy and regulatory concerns.